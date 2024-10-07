Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Time and TV Details Announced
Coming off of a major 41-10 win over a top-10 Missouri Tigers team, the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies now head into their bye week at 5-1 (3-0 SEC), and with all of their goals ahead of them.
Fortunately for the Aggies, their schedule also sets up tremendously well going forward, with their only remaining ranked opponents - No. 13 LSU and No. 1 Texas - both coming to Kyle Field for their rivalry matchups.
More importantly, the bye week truly could not come at a better time for Texas A&M, who is coming off six straight weeks of tough matchups.
"Proud of our guys. This was a six-game stretch for sure," Aggies coach Mike Elko said. "That was a challenge with them coming off the bye week and us having played four Power Five teams at this point. I thought our kids responded to that challenge.
Now the Aggies get two weeks to prepare for arguably the SEC's worst team - the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
On Monday, the game time and television details for the matchup were revealed, with the Aggies and Bulldogs set to take the field at 3:15 pm CT, with the game set to be broadcast on SEC Network.
You can view the full details for the game, including radio details below:
WHAT: No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs
WHERE: Davis-Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
WHEN: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 3:15 p.m. CST
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190