Five Takeaways From Texas A&M's Big Home Win Against Missouri
The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies knew that they would have a tall task when facing the No. 9 Missouri Tigers for their third SEC game of the season. The Aggies knew that they had to put the pedal to the floor the whole way through against this high-powered Missouri team.
And boy, did they ever.
The Aggies moved to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in SEC play as they pounced on the Tigers 41-10 Saturday afternoon, which is now the biggest win that Texas A&M has had, score-wise, against a top-10 ranked team.
The Aggies scored first with an Amari Daniels touchdown in the first quarter after forcing a three-and-out on the Tigers to begin the game, and the Aggies never trailed nor were they tied with Missouri for the rest of the contest. It was all Texas A&M afterward, not allowing a Tiger score until midway through the third quarter.
After this monumental Aggie win, here are five takeaways from the contest:
Conner Weigman Shines In Return From Injury
Now this is the Conner Weigman that the 12th Man has been so patiently waiting to see since he was injured against Auburn last year.
Getting the starting nod only minutes before the opening kick, the redshirted sophomore did not disappoint in his return from injury after missing the last three games. Weigman was nearly perfect in today's game, completing 18 of 22 passes for 276 yards. No passing scores, but no interceptions either. Weigman also showed off the wheels a little bit too, taking off five times for 33 yards.
As if Mike Elko's job at picking a QB1 wasn't hard enough, seeing that Weigman is back to his old self after today can't make that decision any easier.
Run TAMC Runs Rampant Again
For those wondering why Weigman couldn't find the end zone with his arm, there is your answer. The Aggie run game was yet again a major point of offensive production, as the team combined for 236 yards on the ground and five touchdowns.
Yet again leading the rushing attack was Le'Veon Moss, who set a new career high with 138 yards and a trio of rushing scores, including a 75-yard score to open up the second half for Texas A&M. Amari Daniels scored the first two Aggie touchdowns to go along with 34 yards on the day. The Aggie run game will get a well-deserved bye week next week in order to prep themselves for Mississippi State, who has had a dismal start to the year, to say the least.
Pass Defense Improvements
The Aggie secondary knew that a big challenge was coming their way this week, with the lethal QB/WR duo of Brady Cook and Luther Burden III primed to lead the way for the Tigers offense. "LB3" would still finish with seven catches for 82 yards, but most of the damage had already been done by Texas A&M for any of it to truly have an impact.
Burden did take off for seemingly a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but a flag for an illegal man downfield erased the big play. The Aggie pass defense would only allow 186 yards and gave Brady Cook no edge as the Missouri signal caller only completed 13 of his 31 attempted passes. Surely the 186 yards is still more than Mike Elko and Jay Bateman want in future SEC play, but given the result of today's contest, I think they could let a little of it slide.
Nic Scourton...that's it.
What more do we need to say? This man knows how to play some football. With his father, Nicky Scourton in attendance at Kyle Field, Scourton sure made Pops proud, with three total tackles (two solo), one and a half sacks, and two and a half tackles for loss. The rest of the Aggie run defense came up big as well, sacking Brady Cook a total of six times and only allowed a total of 68 rushing yards. It's starting to become more evident that the first two games of the season where the run defense gave up nearly 200 rushing yards in each contest was simply just a case of shaking off some rust.
CFP Implications for the Aggies?
The Aggies were ranked 25th, and defeated the ninth-ranked Tigers. That might not shoot the Aggies straight into the top 12 of the AP rankings, but after the hectic day of college football, who knows at this point. Obviously, the playoffs aren't for another two months, so there is still plenty of time for Mike Elko's squad to continue to prove their worth in the college football realm, although today's showing surely had to turn some heads amongst the AP voters.
The Aggies get a week off next week and will be back in business on October 19 when they travel to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are currently 1-4 on the season.