Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Score Predictions
The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to continue their momentum after five straight wins, including a 41-10 domination of a top-10 Missouri team.
They'll get their chance to just that on Saturday, when they face the 1-5 Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are coming off yet another loss in SEC play.
Can the Aggies take care of business out of the bye week? Or are the Bulldogs set to play spoiler as they have in years past against Texas A&M?
The Texas A&M Aggies On SI staff gives their predictions for the game below:
Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher
The Aggie will get a chance to continue their momentum in Starkville against first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs just don't have enough horses to compete with an Aggies offense that is coming into its own at the right time. Texas A&M wins.
Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 21
Matt Guzman, Columnist
The Aggies are riding a hot streak after taking down the Missouri Tigers at home, and while the environment will be entirely different at Mississippi State, the rhythm they’ve seemingly found with Conner Weigman at the helm is likely to continue.
I have the Aggies handling business and heading back to College Station 4-0 in the SEC.
Texas A&M 28, Mississippi State 13
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
No. 14 Texas A&M comes off their first bye week with a lot of momentum after their dismantling of the Missouri Tigers. However, Mississippi State was able to stay pretty close to Georgia last week, losing by only 10 points in a game where many expected them to be blown out of the water. Michael Van Buren was great against Georgia, we will just have to see if that was his 15 minutes of fame.
Until then, I believe the Aggies remain undefeated in SEC play.
Aggies 35, Bulldogs 24
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
I don’t think Mississippi State is going to be as easy of an opponent as it appears on paper. Remember, this team just kept it competitive with Georgia on the road last week. Add in A&M’s struggles in Starkville (2-4 record since joining the SEC), and it’s not impossible to see this game getting hairier than expected.
That said, the Aggies are heavy favorites for a reason, and their dismantling of Missouri in their previous game inspires plenty of confidence. A&M will pull out its sixth-straight win, even if it’s a bit closer than expected.
Texas A&M 27, Mississippi State 17