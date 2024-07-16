Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Week 7 Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies could have their hands full in Week 7.
Coming to College Station for the first time as a head coach, new Mississippi State leader Jeff Lebby will have high hopes to pull off an upset at Kyle Field.
And while that might be easier said than done with what looks to be an elite Aggies offense, the Bulldogs could surprise some people - including Texas A&M - with their own brand of firepower.
Before coming to Starkville, Lebby was the mastermind behind multiple elite offenses at both Ole Miss and Oklahoma, and is expected to bring that same explosive play calling to Mississippi State.
Fortunately for Lebby, he brought some talent with him as well via the NCAA Transfer Portal, that should help make an impact early and often.
With that in mind, here are three key players to watch for the Bulldogs when they head to College Station in Week 7:
1. QB Blake Shapen
Shapen hails from Baylor and has been the primary starter for the last two years of Big 12 play. The senior accumulated 4,978 yards and 31 touchdowns over two seasons with Baylor, starting in 21 games. In 2022, Shapen was fourth in the conference in passing yards but was also third amongst quarterbacks in rushing.
Shapen brings sneaky dual-threat capabilities and strength to his throws that make him dangerous game-by-game. Inconsistencies throughout his career have held him back, but Starkville will be a fresh start for the veteran. With a chip on his shoulder, it's hard to believe the former rival of Texas’ will come out sluggish in the Longhorn's first-ever SEC game. Expect some trickery and some speed, both in the air and on foot, from the quarterback early in the game.
2. WR Kevin Coleman
Originally expected to go to Miami, Coleman surprisingly committed to Jackson State as a part of now-Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ class that brought him and two-way star Travis Hunter together. Coleman was the only other four-star or higher in that 2022 class.
Coleman, however, did not follow Coach Prime to Colorado in 2023, instead going to Louisville to play under Jeff Brohm. At Louisville, Coleman took a step back compared to his nearly 500 yards receiving as a true freshman at JSU, catching 26 passes for 362 yards. Coleman was in line to be the next top receiver at Louisville but decided to head to Mississippi State instead to team up with Lebby and Shapen.
3. WR Kelly Akharaiyi
Akharaiyi spent his first two years at UTEP on the bench, working behind future NFL wide receiver Jacob Cowing. In 2022 Akharaiyi was the third-choice receiver in the Miners offense but hit the ground running in 2023. Just two players in the Conference USA had more receiving yards than Akharaiyi 1033, but no player came close to his 21.5 yards per reception. Akharaiyi is an elite deep threat and will surprise some Texas fans with his ability to take the top off a defense.