Texas A&M Aggies Week 8 Way-Too-Early Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to hit the road in Week 8 vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, in what will be their second SEC road game of the 2024 season.
And just like the Aggies, the Bulldogs are entering the year with a fresh start.
After firing head coach Zach Arnett after a 4-6 start in his second season with the program, the Bulldogs finished 1-7 in conference play and 5-7 overall, making them a bottom-three team in the SEC in 2023.
But the Bulldogs rebuilt in the offseason. They called on Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to become the school's 34th head coach in school history and added former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen to lead the school into a new era of SEC football.
This offense will be brand new, with a projected eight starters on offense coming from the transfer portal. Lebby has worked quickly to build an offense he wants, and it could be sneaky strong in 2024.
The two maroon and white squads are set to kick off in the 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm window, with the television details yet to be revealed.
Mississippi State Bulldogs
2023 Record: 5-7, 1-7 in SEC
Head Coach: Jeff Lebby
Offensive Leaders
Passing: QB Blake Shapen
2023 stats: 184 completions on 298 attempts for 2188 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions at Baylor.
Rushing: RB Seth Davis
2023 stats: 59 carries for 356 yards and one touchdown.
Receiving: WR Kelly Akharaiyi
2023 stats: 49 catches for 1033 yards and seven touchdowns at UTEP.
Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: SAF Corey Ellington
2023 stats: 30 solo, 36 assisted, 66 total
Interceptions: LB Stone Blanton
2023 stats: one interception at South Carolina
Sacks: SAF Corey Ellington
2023 stats: two sacks