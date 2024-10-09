Texas A&M vs. Texas Ticket Prices Are Already Outrageously Expensive
It has been 13 long years since the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns have done battle on the gridiron, and the renewal of the in-state rivalry on November 30 is drawing anticipation from all across the country.
Not only is the rivalry returning, but there is expected to be a war between the Aggies and Longhorns, as both are currently ranked in the AP Top 25 rankings, and both have performed like CFP teams during SEC competition.
But the question on the flip side for the fans is "how much would it cost if I want to go to the game?"
The answer? A pretty, pretty penny.
In fact, ticket prices for the renewal of the Lone Star Showdown range from $759 in the nosebleeds of Kyle Field all the way up to $5,447 if you want a bird's eye view or perhaps a club seat of some sort.
To put into perspective, tickets for the Super Bowl rematch between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in San Fran on October 20 range from $283 up to $1,171 throughout the stadium.
No need to change your glasses, you read that right. It's more money, in fact significantly more money to watch the No. 1 Texas Longhorns face the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies in the first Lone Star Showdown in over a decade than it is to watch Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy face each other for the first time since Super Bowl LVIII this year, where Mahomes led the Chiefs to their third championship in five years as they beat the Niners 25-22 in overtime.
If the 12th Man wants to "saw varsity's horns off" in person, they had better have their finances aligned well. And don't expect next year's matchup at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium to be any cheaper.