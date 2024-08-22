Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas: Longhorns' Offensive Players to Watch
The most anticipated matchup of the season for the Texas A&M Aggies will feature no shortage of talent.
Concluding their regular season at home is what Mike Elko's squad had hoped for, but despite the home-field advantage they'll have, the bigger challenge stands in their opponent. A rivalry matchup against the Texas Longhorns with possible postseason implications won't be easy.
The Aggies have the talent — a strong defense and plenty of returning offensive weapons are indicators of it — but a slew of Longhorn weapons on the offensive end are among the most talented in the country.
If they want to defend Kyle Field and earn a late-season win, they'll have to withstand whatever Texas throws out. Or, in this case, whoever.
Here are three names to watch:
Quinn Ewers, Quarterback
Entering his third season with the Longhorns, Ewers has taken the spotlight from the second he put on Burnt Orange threads. Even with the addition of Arch Manning, Texas has still leaned heavily on the returning star and will continue to do so as it searches for a way back to the College Football Playoff.
Last season, Ewers threw for over 3,000 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He made himself a leader on the field as much as he was off it — playing a large role in the Longhorns' overall success. With another year under his belt, he's certainly a force to be reckoned with.
Jaydon Blue, Running Back
With C.J. Baxter done for the season, Texas will have a large gap to fill. Luckily, they aren't void of options — they just hope that the players waiting for their chance do pan out. Likely taking his place is one of them in Blue. Last season, the running back only tallied 398 rushing yards and three touchdowns, but in his limited snaps, he proved to be talented.
As Blue looks to make a leap from Year 2 to Year 3, the Longhorns may be in luck if he reaches the ceiling they think he can. And by the time the game against the Aggies comes around, he could be at his best.
Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver
Now that standout receiver Xavier Worthy is on to the pros, the Longhorns also have some holes to fill down field in front of Ewers. As important as the transfer portal has become, the Longhorns took full advantage to land former Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond.
Last season, Bond tallied just over 600 receiving yards and four touchdowns, but now that he's entering a program in need of a principal receiver, that's likely to increase. Similar to Blue, any chemistry issues between Ewers and his new core will be addressed by time Week 14 comes around, and that could also spell trouble for Texas A&M.