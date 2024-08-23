Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview: Keys to the Game
As the Texas A&M Aggies look to finish out their season strong against the Texas Longhorns, there will be names on both sides to watch.
Between Conner Weigman, Noah Thomas and Le'Veon Moss for the Aggies and Quinn Ewers, Jaydon Blue and Isaiah Bond for the Longhorns, the offensive side of both teams will make for an exciting matchup, and that's before considering the defensive stars on either end.
With the newly revived Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown — resuming after a 13-year hiatus as a result of Texas A&M leaving the Big 12 for the SEC — all eyes will be on Kyle Field, especially with potential playoff implications at stake.
That being said, here's what both squads need to do in order to emerge victorious:
The Longhorns will win if...
They attack the secondary successfully. There is ample talent deep down the field for the Aggies on the defensive end, but with Quinn Ewers' potential as a quarterback, especially in Year 3, he could find ways to exploit missed coverage in a hurry.
Momentum will play a large role in the game as well, with the Longhorns being at a disadvantage, but if they can generate quick scores through the passing game, they could blow the game open and make life extremely difficult for Texas A&M.
The Aggies will win if...
They stay in front. Times have shown that the Aggies struggle with playing from behind. They certainly have the talent to not only compete with the Longhorns but beat them — especially at home. In order to do so, however, they'll need to captivate the crowd and keep themselves in momentum's favor.
If they can notch a few stops on defense and respond with scoring drives, they just might be able to ride the momentum through to the end of the game, but only if they keep the Longhorns at arm's length and no closer.