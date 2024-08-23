All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview: Keys to the Game

Both sides of the newly revived Lone Star Showdown will have a lot to prove when they hit the field for the final week of the regular season. Here are ways that both could emerge victorious with a lot on the line.

Matt Guzman

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Kyle Field.
Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Kyle Field. / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
As the Texas A&M Aggies look to finish out their season strong against the Texas Longhorns, there will be names on both sides to watch.

Between Conner Weigman, Noah Thomas and Le'Veon Moss for the Aggies and Quinn Ewers, Jaydon Blue and Isaiah Bond for the Longhorns, the offensive side of both teams will make for an exciting matchup, and that's before considering the defensive stars on either end.

With the newly revived Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown — resuming after a 13-year hiatus as a result of Texas A&M leaving the Big 12 for the SEC — all eyes will be on Kyle Field, especially with potential playoff implications at stake.

That being said, here's what both squads need to do in order to emerge victorious:

The Longhorns will win if...

They attack the secondary successfully. There is ample talent deep down the field for the Aggies on the defensive end, but with Quinn Ewers' potential as a quarterback, especially in Year 3, he could find ways to exploit missed coverage in a hurry.

Momentum will play a large role in the game as well, with the Longhorns being at a disadvantage, but if they can generate quick scores through the passing game, they could blow the game open and make life extremely difficult for Texas A&M.

The Aggies will win if...

They stay in front. Times have shown that the Aggies struggle with playing from behind. They certainly have the talent to not only compete with the Longhorns but beat them — especially at home. In order to do so, however, they'll need to captivate the crowd and keep themselves in momentum's favor.

If they can notch a few stops on defense and respond with scoring drives, they just might be able to ride the momentum through to the end of the game, but only if they keep the Longhorns at arm's length and no closer.

Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

