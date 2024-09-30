Texas A&M Freshman Wins SEC Special Teams Player of The Week
The Texas A&M Aggies took home their third consecutive win against the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday afternoon in a tight 21-17 battle, their 12th win against Arkansas in the past 13 years.
The Aggies remained on the AP Poll after the close game, tied with the UNLV Rebels at 25.
But the accolades from the game didn't stop there for Texas A&M.
After his impressive performance against the Razorbacks Saturday, Texas A&M freshman punter Tyler White was awarded the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.
White punted the pigskin a total of nine times, with seven of those being downed inside the 15-yard-line. His kicks traveled 388 total yards, an average of 43.1 yards per punt, and his longest went 58 yards, one of two that traveled over 50.
White shared the honor with Kentucky kicker Alex Raynor, who nailed two field goals in a 20-17 upset over the Ole Miss Rebels.
White is the first Aggie player to be given SEC Special Teams Player of the Week since Ainias Smith last year, who also won it after a win against Arkansas where he notched 131 punt return yards, including an 82-yard punt return touchdown in a 34-22 win for Texas A&M.
White is a successor in a decent line of past Aggie punters, including Braden Mann, Nik Constantinou, even going all the way back to Shane Lechler in the late 1990s.
The Aggies probably used White's leg more than they intended, but he surely made good use of the situations and will look to continue a performance like this when the No. 9 Missouri Tigers come to College Station this Saturday.