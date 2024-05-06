Texas A&M Aggies Drop Weekend Series to LSU Tigers
The Texas A&M Aggies finally looked like their old selves in Sunday's 14-4 thrashing of the LSU Tigers at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
But that was after dropping the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday.
In the opener on Friday, the Aggies scored two quick runs over the first two innings off home runs by Jace LaViolette and Ali Camarillo before LSU tied it in the third after a throwing error. Camarillo added his second homer of the game in the fourth for a 3-2 Aggies lead but LSU took a 4-3 lead in the sixth after a two-run double by Josh Pearson.
The Tigers added two more in the sixth on a sac-fly by Hayden Travinski and an RBI single by Steven Milam. A&M added a run in the eighth on a Hayden Schott RBI single.
Ryan Prager was handed his first loss of the season despite a solid performance on the mound where he allowed just four runs, two earned, on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
On Saturday, the Aggies once again jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first inning, but couldn't make it hold up. Aggies pitching allowed six runs on eight hits behind two more errors in the field for an identical 6-4 loss.
Shane Sdao suffered the loss out of the bullpen allowing just one run on one hit and two walks and struck out three across 3.1 innings.
As the Tigers went for the clean sweep on Sunday, A&M would find their old identity.
It was the Aggies that fell behind early on Sunday, allowing three runs across the first three innings. But A&M found their bats in the fifth inning and put up nine runs in the fifth alone then another five in the top of the ninth. LSU would plate another run in the bottom of the ninth, but that would be it and the Aggies walked out with a 14-4 win to avoid the sweep.
Next up for A&M is a midweek contest against Rice at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.