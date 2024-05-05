Texas A&M A&M QB Room Ranked Top 10
The Texas A&M Aggies are entering the Mike Elko era with a potential offensive bang. After the team has suffered significant losses through the transfer portal this offseason, the team has replaced many of those players through the portal and recruiting.
The Aggies' quarterback room might be one of the strongest in the nation, and On3 agrees. The recruiting site thinks Texas A&M is a top 10 group in all of college football.
10. Texas A&M Aggies
Quarterback room:
Projected starter: RS Sophomore Conner Weigman (979 yards, eight touchdowns, two interceptions)
Projected backup: Junior Jaylen Henderson (715 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions)
Third-string: Sophomore Marcel Reed (374 yards, one touchdown, one interception)
The Aggies have suffered at the quarterback position, due to injuries mainly, over the past couple of seasons. Last year, Max Johnson led the team with 1,452 passing yards, nine touchdowns and seven picks after Conner Weigman went down with a foot injury, missing nine games at the end of the season plus the bowl game.
In 2022, Haynes King was the starter coming off his own season-ending injury the year prior. He passed for 1,220 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions with a lackluster performance.
In 2021, Zach Calzada started the majority of games for the injured King, and had a mostly-impressive season with 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. But he would transfer to Auburn the following year with the expectations being that King would return as the starter in 2022.
This year, the Aggies appear to have the room back together, barring another Weigman injury, and the perceived depth at the position bodes well for Texas A&M.