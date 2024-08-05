Texas A&M Basketball Approaching Elite Territory in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball was one thrilling overtime win away from its first Sweet 16 appearance of the Buzz Williams era this past March, but the Houston Cougars proved to be too much in the end despite some memorable last-second heroics from Andersson Garcia in the Round of 32.
Regardless of how last season ended, the Aggies are still receiving some big-time respect during the preseason after reloading through the transfer portal and retaining some key faces.
ESPN released its latest edition of Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2024-25 season and placed Texas A&M at No. 12, as the Aggies are right on the cusp of being a top-10 team. The site listed the Dec. 14 matchup vs. Purdue as A&M's toughest non-conference game. Despite losing Zach Edey, the Boilermakers remain formidable after losing in the National Championship last season.
"The Aggies have some of the most roster continuity in the SEC, with seven of their top eight scorers returning from last season," ESPN's Jeff Borzello wrote. "Purdue, meanwhile, is replacing two-time Wooden Award winner Zach Edey. The backcourt battle between Wade Taylor IV and Braden Smith should be outstanding."
ESPN also shared its prediction for A&M's starting five to begin the season. Unsurprisingly, Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III highlight the group as they both head into their fourth year with the program.
- Wade Taylor IV
- Manny Obaseki
- Zhuric Phelps
- Henry Coleman III
- Pharrel Payne
At the very least, the Aggies will be expected to make the NCAA Tournament for the third season in a row, but another first- or early-round exit for A&M could potentially spell the end of Williams' time as head coach in College Station.
Time will tell if the Aggies can live up to the preseason hype they've garnered for themselves.