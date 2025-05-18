No. 1 Texas A&M Avoids Elimination in NCAA Tournament With Win vs. Marist
Texas A&M softball advanced to the Regional Final after winning in its elimination game against Marist on Saturday night. The Aggies were in a do-or-die situation as well as Sunday, needing to win to continue the pursuit to winning the national championship.
The Aggies got on the board quick in the first inning with two back-to-back doubles from graduate Mac Barbara and junior Amari Harper, scoring two runs before a monster of a shot from freshman KK Dement gave the Aggies a 4-0 lead.
The Aggies were able to add on to their lead with a RBI single from RBI leader sophomore Mya Perez, giving the Aggies a 5-1 advantage over the Red Foxes. Marist was able to tack on in the second with a triple, but it wasn't enough for this Aggies offense who lit on fire.
The fourth inning was truly special as the Aggies scored 10 runs off six hits, doing a heck of a job in the batter's box. It started off with back-to-back solo home runs from Perez and Barbara, then it was base hit after base hit.
A single from Harper, a double from Dement and a double from senior Allie Enright ignited the A&M offense as well as Davis Diamond. Two sacrifice flies were able to bring in two runs after three had already scored, then the two-out Aggies came to play.
The Aggies have played well with two outs this season, and it was no exception today. After a four walk pitch to Perez, the bases were loaded for power hitter Barbara, yet she didn't get a chance to swing as the pitch nailed her for a run.
Harper came to the plate next and swung for the fences on a 1-0 count, launching the ball over the center field wall for her first grand slam of her career. Four runs later, the Aggies are now well into run-rule territory, proving that they still deserve to fight in this tournament.
Each team was able to tack on two additional runs each, yet the Aggies came out on top 17-4 sending Marist home despite a great effort. The Aggies are back to facing Liberty -- who beat them earlier Saturday -- on Sunday in a must win two-game matchup to continue on in the tournament.