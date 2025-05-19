Aggies Force Game 7 In An Extra-Innings Victory Over Liberty
No. 1 Texas A&M came fighting back in the regional championship with no room for error after being sent to an elimination match on Saturday after a 8-5 loss to Liberty. It was a rough start for the Aggies as they allowed the Flames to go up 6-0 in a must-win ballgame forcing them to play from behind.
A&M ace pitcher Emiley Kennedy, who picked up the loss yesterday, came back out to the circle to try and have a better outing against a scrappy Liberty team. A leadoff home run from redshirt senior Savannah Woodard gave the Flames early momentum as well as a quick 1-0 lead.
The Flames were able to tack on five more runs with a base hit before a monster grand slam from senior Rachel Roupe which completely took the crowd out of the game. The Aggies had a tough 6-0 deficit to come back from, which wasn't a problem after they acquired 10 unanswered runs.
Graduate Mac Barbara was able to put the Aggies on the board with a base hit that sent senior Koko Wooley home, giving the 12th Man something to cheer for. A six-run top of the fourth inning is just what the Aggies needed to shift the momentum to their side.
A leadoff home run from the rookie KK Dement began to slowly chip away into the deficit that the Aggies were chasing. A single from senior Allie Enright put her in scoring position before a quick two-outs sent the Aggies back to the top of the lineup.
A single from junior Kennedy Powell sent Enright home, before a single from Wooley sent Powell home, sending home run leader sophomore Mya Perez up to the plate. On an 0-2 count, Perez saw her pitch and went deep over the center field wall, tying the game for the first time.
Five runs wasn't enough though as Barbara also got a home run, this time off of the scoreboard, putting the Aggies in the lead and igniting the 12th Man. The top of the fifth continued to be positive for the Aggies after a bases-loaded walk gave the Aggies an easy run, making it an 8-6 ballgame.
A single from Powell and a fielder's choice sent two more Aggies across the plate, giving them a four-run advantage. The Flames got one run off of freshman pitcher Kate Munnerlyn, who entered the game in the second, only allowing two runs on the day.
A resilient Liberty team plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh, sending the game to extras, before the Aggies were able to rally and add three runs in the top of the eighth. Freshman pitcher Sydney Lessentine was able to get out of the seventh-inning jam, as well as retire three straight to send the Aggies to play Game 7.
With the extra innings 14-11 win over the Flames, the Aggies are set to play Game 7 against Liberty, with the winner advancing to the Super Regional.