Sports Illustrated FC’s 2025 NWSL End of Year Awards
In yet another thrilling year in women’s soccer, the NWSL sure did its part in 2025. A quick recap: KC Current won their first NWSL Shield, the Current’s Temwa Chawinga won the Golden Ball for the second straight season (and earned a Ballon d’Or nomination) and Gotham FC endured a thrilling run to clinch their second NWSL title in three years.
But what about all the highlights that happened in between? Here’s a look at the best that that 2025 NWSL season had to offer.
Best Goal – Sofia Cantore for Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash
Although Jordyn Bugg’s famous rocket came in a close second, Sofia Cantore’s goal against the Houston Dash was such a slick team effort and the perfect way to welcome the Italian to the National Women’s Soccer league. The build-up culminating in a sneaky back-heel from Cantore earns SI’s Best Goal Award.
Best Save – Ann-Katrin Berger for Gotham FC vs. Orlano Pride
It’s hard to imagine a more consequential moment in the playoffs than Ann-Katrin Berger’s stoppage-time fingertip save that sent Gotham FC to the NWSL championship. The German keeper, who was voted the 2024 Goalkeeper of the Year, got her team over the line in style, ultimately ushering in the club’s second NWSL title.
Best Assist – Jun Endo for Angel City vs. Houston Dash
Not only the best assist in the NWSL in 2025, but this might be one of the greatest assists of all time. It’s incredible that Endo even attempted this, let alone had the awareness and vision to see the run of Maiara Niehues and hit the perfect pass, with the back heel of her cleat, to find her in stride. It’s dreamy, audacious soccer.
Best Team Celebration – Gotham FC singing 'Feliz Navidad'
After securing the NWSL title, fans were treated to behind-the-scenes locker room celebrations of Gotham FC, including a screaming rendition of “Feliz Navidad.” Why, you might ask? Well, Gotham midfielder Jaelin Howell told CBS during the team’s NYC City Hall celebration last month:
“Honestly, we played in the locker room because the Spanish girls always want Spanish music and I think that's the only one they could come up with that has English in it, too,” Howell said. “So then we would just play every time we won and then it just became this thing so now we go crazy every time it comes on."
Best Goal Celebration – Ashley Hatch's Runway vs. Bay FC
For those lucky enough to see it in person, this team goal celebration was a brilliant moment. Not only for the commitment from the entire Spirit squad to really buy into the celebration but also because Ashley Hatch clearly felt a little bit uncomfortable being the center of attention. Orchestrated by defender Esme Morgan and forward Trinity Rodman, Hatch committed to the bit and was happy to ham it up in front of 12,000 people.
Best Midseason Transfer – Jaedyn Shaw to Gotham FC
Three goals, two assists and one championship trophy across 10 appearances for Gotham after signing in September is a ludicrous impact. Another central or inverted creative presence didn’t feel like an obvious need for Gotham, but Shaw turned out to be the perfect star to add to their roster and help them on a memorable playoff run.
Best Quote – “Underdog My Ass,” Jayden Shaw, Gotham FC
Shaw really delivered in a big spot a journalist’s dream of a quote. Her tone, her cadence, it was something that felt really unfiltered and real. A 21-year-old just being herself in a press conference. That’s where the best stories come from. And, what made it all the better was Shaw and Gotham delivering on that promise.
Unsung Hero – Kayla Sharples, Kansas City Current
The Kansas City Current may not have taken home a first NWSL championship, but their Shield-winning regular season may just be the best-ever in the history of the league. At the heart of that success was central defender Kayla Sharples, who started all but one game this season and had the most minutes of any outfield player on the Current (2,087).
No doubt, the Current were not the same without Golden Boot winner and MVP Temwa Chawinga, but the record-breaking defense shouldn't be forgotten in 2025. Kansas City set NWSL records for clean sheets (16), consecutive shutouts (9) and total minutes without conceding a goal (869). Sharples featured in every match in that run. A worthy winner of a spot in the NWSL's Best XI for 2025 and perhaps an unlucky snub for Defender of the Year (which was won by Tara McKeown).