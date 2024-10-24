Texas A&M Aggies Leader for 'One of the Fastest' Players in the 2026 Class
The Texas A&M Aggies football program is trending up both on the national stage and on the 2026 recruiting trail.
Per On3's Chad Simmons, the Aggies are the current "front runner" for 2026 four-star athlete Brandon Arrington. A Mount Miguel High School (Spring Valley, Calif.) native, Arrington can play both receiver and cornerback while also playing a role as a returner on special teams. A elite track athlete, he's won multiple state titles in California.
Per On3's rankings, he's the No. 18 overall player in the 2026 class and the No. 3 player in the state of California.
According to 247Sports' scouting report of Arrington, his speed is regarded among the best in the nation.
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country," wrote 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. "Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college. On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man."
Arrington officially visited Texas A&M on Aug. 31. He's also received offers from programs like Oregon, Alabama, Texas, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami, Arkansas and many more. The Aggies officially offered him on Jan. 31.
Arrington told On3's Josh Newberg that Texas A&M and Oklahoma have "showed (him) the most love."
Should the Aggies land a commitment from Arrington, he would immediately headline a Texas A&M 2026 class that already features four-star talents like quarterback Helaman Casuga and defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin along with three-stars like safety Markel Ford and cornerback Ryan Gilbert.
No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 8 LSU will kick off from Kyle Field on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
