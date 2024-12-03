Texas A&M Aggies Flip 4-Star RB Jamarion Morrow From SEC Rival
The Texas A&M Aggies have secured yet another win over the Missouri Tigers on the 2025 recruiting trail.
Per reports Tuesday On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies have secured a commitment flip from four-star athlete/running back Jamarion Morrow ahead of the early-signing period. Morrow had been committed to Missouri since June 14. Morrow marks the second commitment the Aggies have taken from Missouri, as five-star offensive Lamont Rogers announced his pledge to A&M on Tuesday as well after de-committing from the Tigers on Monday.
Morrow is a four-star prospect on On3's rankings and a three-star on 247Sports' rankings. 247 has him as the No. 15 overall player in the state of Tennessee for the 2025 class.
A Melrose High School product (Memphis), Morrow received offers from programs like Texas, Alabama, Oregon, South Carolina, Georgia, Miami, Indiana, Colorado, Ole Miss, Tennessee and many more. He took official visits with Georgia (June 14), Alabama (May 31) and Texas A&M (June 7). The Aggies offered him on Feb. 1.
During the 2023 season, Morrow played both sides of the ball, totaling 1,212 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 24 tackles (two for loss), three pass breakups and four interceptions.
Here's 247's scouting report of Morrow:
"Quick twitch utility back that projects as an eventual starter at the Power Four level that's capable of generating touches out of the backfield in addition to operating out of the slot," wrote 247 national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna. "Possesses a muscled up frame at 5-foot-9 and 180-pounds while playing bigger than his size as he shows the ability to create hidden yardage with above average contact balance and shiftiness as a runner. Although he can be utilized in a variety of different ways, Morrow projects best as a change of pace back at the next level with the ability to excel in zone scheme rushing attack."
