Texas A&M Among Three Finalists for 5-Star 2025 WR
The Texas A&M Aggies are in the final running for one of the top wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Aggies are one of three finalists for five-star receiver Jerome Myles, who will be deciding between Texas A&M, USC and Utah when he makes his announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 18. He previously had Georgia and Ohio State in his top five.
It was previously reported by On3's Steve Wiltfong that Myles would be announcing his decision on Oct. 30 but it appears he doesn't need to wait too much longer before revealing his commitment.
Texas A&M hosted Myles, a product of Corner Cayon High School (Draper, UT), for an official visit on June 21. He de-committed from the Ole Miss Rebels just three days later before receiving new offers from programs like Miami, Penn State, Auburn and LSU ahead of his official visit with the Michigan Wolverines on July 26.
Per 247Sports' rankings, Myles is the No. 30 overall player in the country and fifth-best receiver while being the uncontested top player in his home state of Utah for the 2025 class.
During the past two seasons, Myles has tallied 53 catches for 1,185 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding four carries for 34 yards and another score. His quarterback at Corner Canyon this past season was 2026 four-star recruit Helaman Casuga, who also has A&M, USC and Utah among his list of finalists.
If the Aggies can land Myles, he'd join quarterback Husan Longstreet as the second five-star commit for A&M in the 2025 recruiting class.
The Aggies will open up SEC play against Florida on Saturday.