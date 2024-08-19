Texas A&M 5-Star WR Target Sets Commitment Date
The Texas A&M Aggies could be on the cusp of landing one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class, and they now have a date for when their fate will be decided.
Per reports Monday from On3's Steve Wiltfong, 2025 five-star receiver Jerome Myles will announce his decision the day before Halloween on Wednesday, Oct. 30. An Ole Miss decommit, Myles will be deciding among a group of five teams that inclues Texas A&M, Utah, Ohio State, USC and Georgia.
The Aggies hosted Myles, a product of Corner Cayon High School (Draper, UT), for an official visit on June 21. He decommitted from Ole Miss just three days later before receiving new offers from programs like Auburn, Miami, Penn State and LSU ahead of his OV with the defending-champion Michigan Wolverines on July 26.
Per 247Sports' rankings, Myles is the No. 30 overall player in the country and fifth-best receiver while being the uncontested top player in his home state of Utah for the 2025 class.
Over the past two seasons, Myles has posted 53 catches for 1,185 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding four carries for 34 yards and another score. His quarterback at Corner Canyon this past season was 2026 four-star recruit Helaman Casuga, who also has A&M, USC and Utah among his list of finalists.
Due to his personal connection to the state of Utah, the Aggies might have to do some major work over the next two months to pry Myles away from the Utes, who are currently favored to land the five-star receiver according to predictions from 247Sports and On3.