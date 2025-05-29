Texas A&M Aggies Freshman Earns Major Honor After Incredible Season
Freshman KK Dement has been named to the All-American Freshman Team after a remarkable first season for the Texas A&M Aggies. Dement was the everyday second baseman starting in 58 of the Aggies 59 games this season.
Dement was tied for the most home runs hit this season with 16, including two grand slams against George Washington and Georgia. She was able to tally 64 RBIs on the season, two games having five each.
In the Aggies' game against Texas in the SEC tournament, Dement broke out five RBIs off of two home runs showing absolute dominance at the plate.
"I think it comes from a lot of work, like all the work put in before and just trusting the process," Dement said following the 14-2 win over Texas.
Dement was awarded her first SEC honor on April 8 after a powerful week at the plate going 6 for 10 with two home runs and 10 RBI. Being named SEC Player of the Week was Dement's first collegiate honor and the Aggies' fifth this season.
In the Bryan-College Station Regional, the Aggie freshman played lights out in what would be her last few games as a freshman. She belted a home run against Marist as well as two against Liberty, being a real threat at the plate.
The freshman should return back to Aggieland under head coach Trisha Ford after excelling her rookie season, finishing with an impressive slate. With an impressive 16 home runs on the season, Dement ties the Second-Team All-American Mya Perez.
Dement finishes the 2025 season with a .335 batting average, 56 hits, 18 doubles, a triple and 124 total bases. The freshman has had an impeccable season and has won over the 12th Man at Davis Diamond.