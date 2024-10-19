Texas A&M Aggies Suffer Another Injury at Offensive Line
The Texas A&M Aggies have been hit with another injury on the offensive line after getting time to rest up during the bye week.
In the first half of Saturday's matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Texas A&M left guard Chase Bisontis suffered a lower-body injury and had to be helped off the field by trainers.
According to Carter Karels of GigEm247, Bisontis is out for the remainder of the game due to the injury.
"Texas A&M left guard Chase Bisontis is out of the game after the back of his left leg got rolled up on by a player who fell to the ground. TJ Shanahan replaced him," Karels tweeted.
Texas A&M just got back TJ Shanahan after a two-game absence and the Aggies are already without Mark Nabou Jr. for the season. He suffered an injury in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame after getting the start at center.
Bisontis has started at left guard for the Aggies in every game so far this season. A 2023 All-Freshman Team selection last season, he started 12 games at right tackle before making the move to the inside of the o-line this year.
With Bisontis at left guard this season, the Aggies have been able to find success on the ground. Le'Veon Moss entered the bye week as the SEC leader in rushing yards (609) despite only having the third-most carries in the conference (88). Even more impressive? His rushing yardage mark was good for seventh in the nation following the win over Missouri while his total attempts was tied for 17th.
In the first half against the Bulldogs, Moss was finding continued success. He had a nine-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the second quarter to make it a 14-7 game before the Bulldogs responded with a field goal to make it 14-10.