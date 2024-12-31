Texas A&M Aggies DB Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
The Texas A&M Aggies are saying goodbye to another member of their defense after the conclusion of the 2024 season.
Texas A&M defensive back Jaydon Hill announced on X (Twitter) Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft after spending just one season in College Station. He played the first four seasons of his college career in Gainesville with the Florida Gators.
"I will forever treasure the brotherhood shared with my teammates at both UF and Texas A&M," Hill wrote. "To the Gator Nation and Aggie supporters, thank you for your love and support. I remain deeply grateful. I have decided to pursue my ultimate aspiration of playing in the NFL. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
Here's a look at his full announcement:
Hill now joins receiver Moose Muhammad III, tight end Tre Watson, and defensive linemen Shemar Turner, Nic Scourton, and Shemar Stewart as the other Aggies to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
During his only season at Texas A&M, Hill tallied 26 total tackles (18 solo), one sack, one forced fumble and two pass breakups. In the 35-31 loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl, Hill finished with a season-high nine total tackles.
Hill missed the first half of the season-opening loss to Notre Dame after serving a suspension for a targeting penalty he picked up in his final game with Florida at the end of last year.
In four seasons with the Gators, Hill posted 88 total tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, 15 pass breakups and one touchdown. Both of his career interceptions -- one of which was a 49-yard pick-six -- came in a 24-17 win over Missouri during the 2022 season.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 5 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Heartbreaking Las Vegas Bowl Collapse vs. USC Trojans
MORE: Mike Elko Doesn't Hold Back Against Texas A&M Defense After USC Loss: 'Can't Cover!'
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Blow 3-Score Second Half Lead to USC Trojans to Lose Las Vegas Bowl
MORE: Noah Thomas Makes Texas A&M Aggies History vs. USC in Las Vegas Bowl