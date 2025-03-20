Texas A&M Aggies Leaning On One Thing In March Madness Journey
WIth the Texas A&M Aggies are making their third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, there's never been more pressure on head coach Buzz Williams and co.
The Aggies' first March Madness appearance under Williams was a brief one, as they lost to Penn State by 17 points in the first round of the 2023 tournament. They improved substantially in their second appearance in 2024, defeating Nebraska in the first round and taking top-seeded Houston to overtime in the second round.
Now, though, they're a No. 4 seed with a veteran-led roster, and the pressure to make a deep run is very real.
As the Aggies look to finally break through in March, they feel their wealth of experience will help them tremendously.
"Like you said, we've done this three times in a row," graduate guard Wade Taylor IV told reporters Wednesday. "That doesn't happen often. But we're thankful to be here. We're going to come out and give it our all knowing that the next game could be our last. But we're just excited to be here. We're going to be where our feet are and take every day one day at a time."
The Aggies honored eight players on senior night just over two weeks ago, and they want to keep their collegiate careers going as long as possible. That starts with a first-round matchup against Yale on Thursday night in Denver, and will only get tougher with each subsequent game.
Once again, though, they're more than aware of what it takes to win at this point.
"I've alluded to it I think a couple weeks ago. Experience helps you in any field that you're in, whether that's journalism, whether that's working a 9:00 to 5:00, whether that's sports," graduate forward Henry Coleman III said. "Experience helps in all of them, and I think experience will hopefully help us.
We've been in games where we've been up a lot, and so I think it's just a mindset of being right where our feet are and not trying to take any of this for granted. We know we have a really good team coming up. The whole team knows that. The staff knows that. We'll just have to take it day by day."
