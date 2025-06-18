All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Add Another SEC Player From Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies softball team continues to add from the transfer portal.

Oklahoma's Maya Bland (12) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning of a college Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M Aggies softball coach Trisha Ford continues to work in the transfer portal, picking up outfielder Maya Bland from the University of Oklahoma. Bland, the incoming junior from California, served primarily as a pinch hitter this previous season for Oklahoma, hitting .250 in seven starts and 32 total games.

As seven seniors graduated from Texas A&M softball this previous season, Ford continues to search to fill their roles. The loss of senior outfielders Kramer Eschete and Allie Enright, snagging Bland out of the transfer portal, was a huge win for the program.

Bland served primarily as a pinch hitter in her years at Oklahoma, with a career average of .277 in 91 games played, seven of those being starts in the 2025 season. Her numbers improved dramatically over the two seasons, gaining more RBI, home runs and hits.

Oklahoma's Maya Bland (12) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning of a college Bedlam softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although she only started seven games this season for Oklahoma, her unmatched energy and dominance at the plate is what drew Ford in. Bland came up in some big moments as a pinch hitter this season, winning two games for the Sooners with two separate game winning home runs.

In the Sooners annual Bedlam game against Oklahoma State, Bland came up huge, launching a three run home run in an 11-3 win over the Cowgirls on April 9. Another big moment for Bland was launching a two-run home run against Alabama in a close 5-1 win, both plate apperances as a pinch hitter.

For A&M, Bland joining the Aggie staff is a great pickup considering two senior star outfielders have moved on from college softball, allowing there to be two spots to fill in the outfield. With Bland's increasing plate dominance as well as rising to opportunities as they come.

Heading into her junior season of college softball, Bland will have to work for her spot in the Aggie lineup, but with her recent successes it shouldn't be an issue for the disciplined player she is.

OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

