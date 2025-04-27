No. 2 Texas A&M Avoids Series Sweep on Senior Day in Shutout Win vs. Arkansas
After losing the first two games, No. 2 Texas A&M comes back with a 2-0 shutout win over No. 9 Arkansas for the seniors last regular season game at Davis Diamond. The Aggies were led by senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy who recorded five strikeouts and only allowed four hits in her fifth shutout this season.
It was a quiet three innings for both the Aggies and the Razorbacks, neither team sending anyone across the plate, until the Aggies struck in the fourth. A two-out walk to senior Kramer Eschete gave the Aggies a base runner for freshman Frankie Vrazel in hopes to get Eschete home.
A stolen base from the senior Eschete, gave Vrazel a runner in scoring position as she was able to knock a ball down the left field line, giving the Aggies a 1-0 lead.
Senior Mac Barbara was able to continue doing what she does best, hitting home runs. Barbara launched one deep over the center field wall for her eleventh home run of the season.
The Aggies were only able to plate two, but it was enough given the stellar performance of Kennedy. Kennedy, pitching all seven innings, finished the day with 116 pitches, and improving her record to 17-4.
A&M was able to avoid the series sweep after Arkansas took game one and two, 7-5 and 7-4 respectively. A great 2-0 win ended senior weekend and senior day positively for the Aggies, honoring all seven of their seniors: Kramer Eschete, Allie Enright, Mac Barbara, Emily Leavitt, Olivia Johnson, Emiley Kennedy and Koko Wooley.
The Aggies are set to end regular season play with a roadtrip to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on now No. 1 Tennessee, in hopes to finish the season off on a strong and positive note before heading into the SEC tournament.