All Aggies

No. 2 Texas A&M Avoids Series Sweep on Senior Day in Shutout Win vs. Arkansas

No. 2 Texas A&M takes a game off of No. 9 Arkansas to avoid the series sweep, while honoring its seven seniors.

Olivia Sims

May 10, 2024; Auburn, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies infielder Koko Wooley (3) bobbles a ground ball against the Florida Gators at Jane B. Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: Julie Bennett-Imagn Images
May 10, 2024; Auburn, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies infielder Koko Wooley (3) bobbles a ground ball against the Florida Gators at Jane B. Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: Julie Bennett-Imagn Images / Julie Bennett-Imagn Images

After losing the first two games, No. 2 Texas A&M comes back with a 2-0 shutout win over No. 9 Arkansas for the seniors last regular season game at Davis Diamond. The Aggies were led by senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy who recorded five strikeouts and only allowed four hits in her fifth shutout this season.

It was a quiet three innings for both the Aggies and the Razorbacks, neither team sending anyone across the plate, until the Aggies struck in the fourth. A two-out walk to senior Kramer Eschete gave the Aggies a base runner for freshman Frankie Vrazel in hopes to get Eschete home.

Texas A&M Aggies
May 10, 2024; Auburn, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher/relief pitcher Shaylee Ackerman (10) pitches against the Florida Gators at Jane B. Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: Julie Bennett-Imagn Images / Julie Bennett-Imagn Images

A stolen base from the senior Eschete, gave Vrazel a runner in scoring position as she was able to knock a ball down the left field line, giving the Aggies a 1-0 lead.

Senior Mac Barbara was able to continue doing what she does best, hitting home runs. Barbara launched one deep over the center field wall for her eleventh home run of the season.

The Aggies were only able to plate two, but it was enough given the stellar performance of Kennedy. Kennedy, pitching all seven innings, finished the day with 116 pitches, and improving her record to 17-4.

A&M was able to avoid the series sweep after Arkansas took game one and two, 7-5 and 7-4 respectively. A great 2-0 win ended senior weekend and senior day positively for the Aggies, honoring all seven of their seniors: Kramer Eschete, Allie Enright, Mac Barbara, Emily Leavitt, Olivia Johnson, Emiley Kennedy and Koko Wooley.

The Aggies are set to end regular season play with a roadtrip to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on now No. 1 Tennessee, in hopes to finish the season off on a strong and positive note before heading into the SEC tournament.

feed

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

Home/News