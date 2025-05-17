Texas A&M Softball Dominates Saint Francis in NCAA Tournament
Texas A&M softball started the beginning of a long NCAA tournament on Friday, May 16, against Saint Francis in the Bryan-College Station Regional. The Aggies dominated the Red Flash with a final score of 18-0, proving to the nation that they are deservingly the overall No. 1 seed.
Freshman pitcher Sydney Lessentine and sophomore pitcher Sidne Peters threw a combined no-hitter, tallying eight strikeouts on the afternoon. Lessentine was awarded the win as she threw three innings, moving her record to 5-2.
The bats got swinging early from junior Kennedy Powell as she led off the Aggies with a stand-up triple, putting momentum into the Aggie bats and the 12th Man. Three singles and four runs later, the Aggies had an easy 4-0 cushion over the Red Flash, before a fielder's choice plated another one for the Aggies, sending Lessentine back to the circle.
Apparently a five run first inning wasn't enough as the Aggies entered run-rule territory plating 10 runs in the bottom of the second. With two runners on, junior Amari Harper left the yard for three RBIs, officially putting the Maroon and White into a run-rule.
The Red Flash entered a new pitcher, in which she walked three straight, loading the bases for an Aggie offense that is extremely powerful. An easy hit by pitch put Powell on base, sending an Aggie home before a single from senior Koko Wooley drove in two more runs.
With the bases loaded again, the Aggies got another easy run as graduate Mac Barbara walked on four pitches. A two RBI single from Harper and an error from the Red Flash allowed the Aggies to go up 15-0 heading into only the third inning.
The Aggies plated a lonely run in the bottom of the third due to a wild pitch, sending freshman Frankie Vrazel home. The two-out Aggies persevered in the fourth, adding on two runs with a walk and wild pitch.
The Sydney/Sidne combined no-hitter was extra special, giving veteran ace Emiley Kennedy a day off, as well as allowed Peters to throw in her first game since March 21 against Alabama.
The Aggies are back in action on Saturday, May 17 against Liberty at 1 p.m.