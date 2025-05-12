Selection Chair Backs Texas A&M Aggies For No. 1 Overall Seed: 'They Earned It'
The seeds for the 2025 NCAA Softball Tournament were announced last night on May 11th, announcing the pools of the Regionals and the path to reach the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
The SEC dominated the bracket with a record-setting 14 teams selected, nine of those will be hosting Regionals and seven of them could potentially host Super Regionals.
Not only that, but two SEC teams claimed the top two seedings: Texas A&M earning the No. 1 slot with Oklahoma following in the No. 2 spot.
The committee’s decision sparked plenty of discussion, as Oklahoma had finished atop of the SEC standings over A&M by one game.
With both teams declared co-champions of the SEC Tournament due to inclement weather, fans were denied a head-to-head battle for the outright conference title—and perhaps the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Kurt McGuffin, chair of the NCAA selection committee, explained that the Aggies’ overall résumé gave them the edge.
“Well, two quality opponents in Texas A&M and Oklahoma,” said McGuffin. “And I think what set apart Texas A&M was they have 19 Top-25 wins, which is number one in the country in wins in the Top-25. They also have had two quality non-conference wins versus Florida State and Texas Tech.”
“I think those were the two pieces that set them to the No. 1 seed,” McGuffin said.
Fortunately, the bracket is structured in a way that A&M and Oklahoma could still meet in the Championship series—giving fans the showdown they missed in the SEC Tournament and a chance to settle the debate on the dirt.
Texas A&M’s road to Oklahoma City begins May 16–18, when it hosts Liberty, Marist and Saint Francis in the Bryan/College Station Regional at Davis Diamond.