Texas A&M Aggies Land Another Oklahoma State Star Transfer
With the offseason in full swing, head coach Trisha Ford and her staff are making all of the right moves as far as adding some dominant players to their roster. Ford just picked up Micaela Wark, the exclusive designated player from Oklahoma State, to add some extra power to Texas A&M's offense.
The Aggies also landed Oklahoma State star infielder Tallen Edwards, who won the 2024 Gold Glove Award.
After redshirting her freshman year at Kansas, Wark headed down to Oklahoma State, where she played in 170 games with the Cowgirls as well as starting 157 of those. Before hitting the transfer portal, Wark put up impressive numbers in her three-year career at OSU with 29 home runs and 99 RBI.
In 2024 and 2025, Wark played primarily as the designated player, giving her team some ease when she stepped into the batter's box. She ended the 2025 season with a batting average of .241 with 28 hits and going deep eight different times.
As far as what this means for the Aggies, it could mean a couple of different things. Last season, the designated player role was primarily graduate Mac Barbara before she fulfilled duties behind the plate, which is when it switched to incoming junior Mya Perez.
Perez played first base for the Aggies for the majority this season, but with a catcher injury sending Barbara behind the dish, Perez stepped in to the designated player role. With Wark primarily being a designated player for two seasons at OSU, Perez very much could go back to her early season role at first base.
With a senior coming into A&M, Wark will provide experience and expertise to a young Texas A&M team. With two seperate Women's College World Series appearances in 2023 and 2024, Wark understands how to play under pressure.
With one remaining year of eligibility, Wark has decided to come back to her home state for the last season of her college softball career.