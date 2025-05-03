No. 4 Texas A&M Softball Crushes No. 2 Tennessee in Series Finale
No. 4 Texas A&M had an amazing series finale performance against No. 2 Tennessee, run ruling the Vols in a 13-2 win, securing the final SEC series of the season. The Aggies put up 13 runs off of 10 hits, and were led once again by senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy, securing her 19th win of the season.
After taking game one 1-0, the Aggies allowed the Volunteers to even the series with a 5-1 win, before a classic Aggie run-rule, sending them home with a series win. The Aggies were able to play two innings on Friday, before a weather delay pushed the game to Saturday morning, but that wasn't before the Aggies put up five runs.
A&M got two baserunners on early in the first, sending veteran Mac Barbara up to the plate, driving in an Aggie and taking an early 1-0 lead. Junior Amari Harper kept the run going with a two RBI double, adding on two more runs.
Before the weather delay, the Aggies were able to add two more runs to give them a 5-0 advantage heading into Saturday. A solo shot from freshman Kelsey Mathis recorded her first collegiate home run, giving A&M all the momentum. A single from sophomore Mya Perez added another run before the remainder of the game was postponed.
At 10:30 a.m., play resumed and Tennessee got on the board quickly with a solo shot from senior Sophia Nugent, but that was all they could get off the arm of Kennedy. The Volunteers were able to score again in the third off of an error, but that wasn't before a four run inning from the Aggies.
Rookie KK Dement launched a two-run no-doubter home run over the left field fence, putting the Aggies close to run-rule territory. With the bases loaded, the Aggies got an easy run across the board, after a four pitch walk sent an Aggie home.
The fifth inning was all Aggies as they posted four runs, making it extremely difficult for the Volunteers to come back eleven runs. The rookie Mathis went 2-2 with 2 RBIs, earning her second one after a base hit drove home senior Kramer Eschete.
Two errors from the Volunteers allowed the Aggies the load the bases with no outs. Reaching on an error, Perez got on base and sent an Aggie home, before two back-to-back groundouts also sent two runners home.
A&M heads back home with a dominate series win over the No. 2 team in the country, awaiting the SEC tournament that will take place in Athens, Georgia, starting on Thursday, May 8.