No. 1 Texas A&M Softball's Winning Streak Ends in Run-Rule Loss to Mizzou
No. 1 Texas A&M dropped game three of its series against Mizzou, in a 9-1 run-rule blowout. Losing this game snapped the Aggies' 14-game win streak, sending them back to Aggieland on a one-game losing streak.
Senior right-handed pitcher Emily Leavitt got the start in the circle today for the Aggies and certainly struggled. The bats of the Tigers were woken up early, with a leadoff home run from senior Julia Crenshaw. Later in the first with two runners on, senior Kara Daly decided to join in on the party and hit a three-run shot, putting the Tigers up four against the Aggies.
Leavitt only lasted one inning as freshman Sydney Lessentine took over, recording a scoreless second. The Aggies got on the board in the top of the third, gaining two base runners early due to back-to-back hit by pitches, allowing graduate Mac Barbara to send an Aggie across the plate. That is all the juice the Aggie offense had in them today as they went scoreless the next two innings.
The Tigers continued to entertain the Mizzou Softball Stadium with yet another home run coming from sophomore Madison Walker, adding some insurance runs.
Coach Trisha Ford went to her bullpen again, looking for an answer, in which she found in freshman Kate Munnerlyn, recording a scoreless fourth, giving the Aggies the top of the fifth to do some damage. When the Aggies couldn't get anything done, the Tigers sure could, adding on three more runs in the fifth to complete the run rule.
Junior Kayley Lenger also joined the home run party, hitting a shot to left field scoring two, putting the Tigers in run rule territory. A two-out single from sophomore Stefinia Abruscato secured the win for the Tigers, plating one.
This is the second time this season that the Tigers have defeated a No. 1 seed in conference play, proving how tough it really is.
A&M will head back to Aggieland 2-1 on the series, and gear up for its next midweek matchup versus Louisiana, before taking on No. 10 Arkansas in front of the 12th Man.