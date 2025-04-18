All Aggies

No. 1 Texas A&M Softball's Winning Streak Ends in Run-Rule Loss to Mizzou

No. 1 Texas A&M dropped Game 3 of the series against Missouri in a four home run game for the Tigers.

Olivia Sims

May 10, 2024; Auburn, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emily Leavitt (25) pitches against the Florida Gators at Jane B. Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: Julie Bennett-Imagn Images
May 10, 2024; Auburn, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emily Leavitt (25) pitches against the Florida Gators at Jane B. Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: Julie Bennett-Imagn Images / Julie Bennett-Imagn Images

No. 1 Texas A&M dropped game three of its series against Mizzou, in a 9-1 run-rule blowout. Losing this game snapped the Aggies' 14-game win streak, sending them back to Aggieland on a one-game losing streak.

Senior right-handed pitcher Emily Leavitt got the start in the circle today for the Aggies and certainly struggled. The bats of the Tigers were woken up early, with a leadoff home run from senior Julia Crenshaw. Later in the first with two runners on, senior Kara Daly decided to join in on the party and hit a three-run shot, putting the Tigers up four against the Aggies.

Leavitt only lasted one inning as freshman Sydney Lessentine took over, recording a scoreless second. The Aggies got on the board in the top of the third, gaining two base runners early due to back-to-back hit by pitches, allowing graduate Mac Barbara to send an Aggie across the plate. That is all the juice the Aggie offense had in them today as they went scoreless the next two innings.

Texas A&M Aggies
May 10, 2024; Auburn, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies infielder Koko Wooley (3) bobbles a ground ball against the Florida Gators at Jane B. Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: Julie Bennett-Imagn Images / Julie Bennett-Imagn Images

The Tigers continued to entertain the Mizzou Softball Stadium with yet another home run coming from sophomore Madison Walker, adding some insurance runs.

Coach Trisha Ford went to her bullpen again, looking for an answer, in which she found in freshman Kate Munnerlyn, recording a scoreless fourth, giving the Aggies the top of the fifth to do some damage. When the Aggies couldn't get anything done, the Tigers sure could, adding on three more runs in the fifth to complete the run rule.

Junior Kayley Lenger also joined the home run party, hitting a shot to left field scoring two, putting the Tigers in run rule territory. A two-out single from sophomore Stefinia Abruscato secured the win for the Tigers, plating one.

This is the second time this season that the Tigers have defeated a No. 1 seed in conference play, proving how tough it really is.

A&M will head back to Aggieland 2-1 on the series, and gear up for its next midweek matchup versus Louisiana, before taking on No. 10 Arkansas in front of the 12th Man.

feed

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

Home/News