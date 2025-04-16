Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers Preview: Showdown in Columbia
"We've always been the chaser, but now we are being chased," head coach Trisha Ford said.
After earning its first No. 1 ranking in program history, Texas A&M softball heads down to take on Missouri in a three-game SEC series this weekend. "We're going to learn how to play with a target on our back instead of chasing [one]," Ford said going into their series.
The brutal truth about the Southeastern Conference is that it's tough. "Anybody in the SEC can beat anybody," Ford said. "There is no such thing as an easy game."
Earlier this season, Missouri took down then-No. 1 Oklahoma in a close game at home, winning 3-1 in game two, but losing the series. "I think we have to focus up even more," Ford said when asked about the matchup versus Mizzou. "...I think they took down a number one team early on in the year."
As far as the A&M pitching staff, coach Ford shared some insight about sophomore right-handed pitcher Sidne Peters, who has not been seen since March 21st against Alabama. "Peters is dealing with an injury, so she's day to day," Ford mentioned. "So we are still trying to navigate through that."
Another big arm for Texas A&M is senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy, who got all three wins against LSU this previous weekend. "Lefty is just special," Ford said about Kennedy. "Her and I have a great relationship. I drive her crazy, she drives me crazy, but I think she's finding her rhythm."
Although Missouri is sitting at a 3-12 SEC record, like coach Ford mentioned, any game in this conference is tough. It is no smooth sailing for the Aggies, especially now with the target on their backs being ranked No. 1 in the country.
"They can swing it at any point in time, they play well at home, and then they have about five arms," Ford said. "If you look at Mizzou over the years, at the end of the year they start to like really trend up."
The Aggies start their three game series against Missouri on Thursday, April 17 and end the series Saturday, April 19.