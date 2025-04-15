Texas A&M Softball Claims First-Ever No. 1 Spot in Latest Softball America Poll
After an incredible three-game sweep over then-No. 6 LSU, A&M rises to No. 1 in the latest Softball America Top 25 poll for the first time in program history. The Aggies are riding a 12-game winning streak with six consecutive SEC wins.
It is remarkable, to say the least, the way that Trisha Ford has turned around this program in just three short years. Ford took over the Aggies in June of 2022, after a 6-18 conference slate, improving them to an even 12-12 the next season. In 2024, the Aggies finished 15-9 in the conference and are shaping up to have even more wins this season.
For A&M to reach No. 1, a few things had to happen. First, the Aggies had to play incredibly this weekend against LSU, a top-10 matchup in which the Aggies took all three games. Second, front-runners Texas and Oklahoma had to have not-so-good weekends.
Texas, the previous No. 1, hosted then No. 7 Tennessee and struggled to get runs across the plate all weekend. Texas was able to take game one 3-0, before the Lady Vols took the next two, 3-1 and 4-1 respectively. Losing the series would move Texas to 39-5 overall, 11-4 in the conference.
Secondly, Oklahoma was on the road this weekend at No. 22 Alabama, and the same story happened. After taking game one of the series, the Sooners struggled to plate runs in games two and three, losing the next two 6-1 and 2-1 (8 innings) respectively.
With both No. 1 and No. 2 on a two-game losing streak, A&M was able to jump to first after the incredible weekend it put together against LSU, as well as completing its third SEC sweep of the season. The other two series sweeps of the Aggies come from away series against then-No. 22 Auburn and then-No. 16 Georgia.
The Aggies hit the road this weekend to unranked Missouri (21-24, 3-12) in hopes to continue showing dominance on the field and continue to increase the incredible 12-game winning streak.