Texas A&M Aggies Trending Up in SEC Championship Betting Odds
The Texas A&M Aggies are catching the attention of the college football world after decimating then-No. 9 Missouri in a 41-10 win Saturday.
DraftKings Sportsbook's updated SEC Championship odds has the Aggies among the conference's elite, as it's clear Texas A&M has put itself in a solid spot to at least make the SEC title game. Texas A&M currently has the fourth-best odds to win the conference (+600), trailing only Texas (+135), Georgia (+425) and Alabama (+450). Despite also having just one loss, Ole Miss (+1200) and Tennessee (+1600) currently have longer odds than Texas A&M to make it to Atlanta despite both being ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Poll headed into Week 7 of the season.
Whether or not the Aggies actually end up winning conference, they'll almost guarantee themselves a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff if they can secure a berth in the SEC Championship Game. Headed into the bye week, Texas A&M is on a five-game winning streak and has put together a CFP-worthy resume, with the team's only loss being to No. 11 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were ranked No. 7 when they beat the Aggies 23-13 in College Station during the season opener.
The Aggies' schedule the rest of the season certainly gives them a solid chance at making the CFP even with another potential loss at some point during the regular season. Texas A&M's two toughest remaining games against the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns will both be in College Station. The Aggies' final three road games against Mississippi State (Oct. 19), South Carolina (Nov. 2), and Auburn (Nov. 23) are matchups that Texas A&M should win.
If the Aggies lose to only one of Texas or LSU and win the rest of their games, a spot in the SEC Championship and CFP is a near certainty.
But first, Texas A&M will come out of its bye week to face off against Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday, Oct. 19.