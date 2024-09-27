Texas A&M Commit Cancels Visit With Texas Longhorns
After coming up short to the Texas Longhorns in the race for a pair of highly-touted players on the 2025 recruiting trail, the Texas A&M Aggies have secured a win over their heated rivals.
Per Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs, Texas A&M three-star defensive line commit Chace Sims has cancelled his official visit to Texas this weekend. The Randle High School (Richmond, TX) product was set to visit the Forty Acres for the Longhorns' SEC opener against Mississippi State on Saturday, but has instead decided to cross Texas off his list barring a change of heart at some point down the line.
This development comes after the Aggies fell short to Texas in the recruiting races for a pair of five-star players in receiver Kaliq Lockett and safety/linebacker Jonah Williams.
Sims originally committed to Texas A&M on July 2 after taking his official visit to College Station on June 21. He also took OVs to Texas Tech (June 21), Kansas (June 14), Washington (May 31) and SMU (May 17).
Texas A&M recruiting analyst Jaxson Callaway reported Thursday that Sims' decision to cancel his Texas official visit "had been trending this way."
"Pretty big development for the Aggies recruiting class, as Chace Sims has cancelled his previously scheduled official visit to Texas," Callaway tweeted. "Had been trending this way after his trip to College Station this past weekend, but now decided upon.
The Aggies offered Sims in February. He received offers from other programs like LSU, TCU, Kansas State, Arizona, Baylor, Pittsburgh, California and more.
According to 247Sports' rankings, Sims is the No. 69 defensive tackle and No. 91 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class.
Sims is currently a part of a 2025 that's highlighted by five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and four-stars like cornerback Adonyss Currie, defensive linemen Kiotti Armstrong and DJ Sanders, athlete Noah Mikhail, edge Marco Jones and many more.
During the 2023 season, Sims posted 11 sacks. He's tallied 120 tackles (26 for loss), 12 sacks and two forced fumbles over the past two seasons combined.