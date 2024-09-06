Urban Meyer Calls Texas A&M An 'Enigma'; Can Mike Elko Solve It?
The Texas A&M Aggies are heading into the weekend on the heels of an extremely disappointing loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
No, losing to the No. 7 team in the nation isn't a disaster, but given the way they performed, the hype surrounding the program coming into the season, and the frustrations they have faced over the last decade, it was extremely deflating to say the least.
Despite a new, exciting head coach, a 'culture change', and a host of new talented players on both sides of the ball, the Aggies once again came up short.
In essence, it is just the same old story.
According to former Ohio State and Florida State head coach Urban Meyer during an episode of the Triple Option podcast, it is quite a puzzling issue.
“Most places say, ‘Hey, we need this. We need this. We need this,'” Meyer said. “Everything’s there. That’s an enigma to me. I don’t understand why that’s not a top-five job every year... One of my great friends in coaching coached there and said first of all you’ve got the best high school football within a four-hour circle of your university. There is nothing you don’t have. The donors, the boosters, the alumni, the money that flows through that program, it’s zero, they are not in need of anything.”
Meyer has a point. Under Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies had everything they needed and more. They had the facilities, the resources, and the recruiting classes that would have signified the makings of a Georgia or an Alabama.
There was no question about it. The Aggies were on the verge of greatness. But the longer it went on, the more and more it seemed like 'next year was finally going to be the year.'
The truth is, however, that Texas A&M has historically been an underperforming program, even since before the days of Fisher. In fact, ever since the end of the RC Slocum, the Aggies have been searching for an answer.
Dennis Franchione came into College Station with plenty of hype surrounding him. As did Mike Sherman. As did Kevin Sumlin. And we all know what happened with Fisher.
Each coach had varying degrees of success too, but none of them could get the program over the hump.
Now, that burden falls to Elko, who looks to be the first Aggies coach to bring a conference title to College Station since Slocum.
Obviously, that won't be an easy task. Just look at the history.
However, there is one thing about Elko's program that sets it apart from the others before him.
The culture.
Yes, that can be a tired narrative. Every time a new coach comes into a school there is a massive culture shift. And of course, the prevailing message is always that the culture has changed for the better.
The difference here, however, is that we truly believe that Elko has the program and the players buying into his vision.
Aggie fans might not like the comparison - so apologies in advance - but Texas A&M is in a very similar position to what the Texas Longhorns were in in 2021 when they hired Steve Sarkisian.
The Longhorns were underperforming well below expectations for years. But then, they found the right guy with the right vision and the right culture.
And just a couple of years later, they were on the verge of playing for a national title.
What most people seem not to remember, is that Sarkisian's first season was brutal. He went 5-7, including a loss to Kansas.
That's what happens when you completely change a program from the ground up.
Elko can do the same thing. Of course, we don't believe he will go 5-7 in Year 1, but there is a possibility that things will not go the way that many Aggie fans hoped.
And that's ok. They will get their eventually.
Because Elko has everything he needs to finally solve the 'enigma' in College Station.