Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers Preview: What the Stats Say
Riding a six-game winning streak, the Texas A&M Aggies face their toughest test yet when they host the No. 8 LSU Tigers on Saturday night.
Not only is this a prime time showdown at Kyle Field - exciting enough in its own right - but it's a matchup between the top two teams in the SEC standings. These two teams have met on the final weekend of the regular season for over a decade now, and while that's not the case this time, the stakes are arguably higher than ever.
Ahead of such a big game, let's take a look at what each team does well and what they don't.
For LSU, the first thing that jumps out is the dynamic offense led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The Tigers have the eighth-best passing offense in the country that averages 322.4 yards per game, and they aren't far behind in total offense (450.7 yards per game, 26th in the country) and scoring offense (34.1 points per game, 29th in the country). With two dangerous wide receivers in Karen Lacy and Aaron Anderson, the Tigers' passing game will pose a serious threat for the Aggies' secondary.
Defensively, LSU isn't quite as impressive. The Tigers have allowed 358.6 yards per game (68th), 243.7 through the air (103rd) and 114.9 on the ground. (32nd). Despite that, they've only allowed 20.57 points per game (tied for 35th), so scoring may be more difficult than it seems.
For A&M, the key to success on offense is the run game. The Aggies average 218.6 rushing yards per game (12th) and are one of the few teams to average more yards on the ground than through the air. Le'Veon moss is the unquestioned MVP of the offense so far with 674 yards and eight touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry, but Amari Daniels is having a nice season himself with 292 yards and five touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, the Aggies allow 325 yards per game (31st), 116 rushing (36th) and 209 passing (52nd). They've also allowed just 17.71 points per game (tied for 19th), so it should be a good matchup against the Tigers' offense.
As always, though, stats can only tell so much, and each and every game is unique.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies WR Josh Reynolds Injured in Shooting
MORE: Mike Elko Sends Message to Texas A&M Fans Before LSU Game
MORE: LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly is Impressed With Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko
MORE: 'Doesn't Come Easy!' Mike Elko Impressed With Aggies After Road Win In Starkville
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Might Not Have Believed Mike Elko, But Now They Have To