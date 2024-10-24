Former Texas A&M Aggies WR Josh Reynolds Injured in Shooting
Former Texas A&M Aggies standout and current Denver Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds suffered minor injuries after being the victim of a shooting outside of a strip club in Denver Friday morning, per reports from 9News.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos released a statement on the situation.
"Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries," the team announced. "Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”
According to 9News, Reynolds and another man were followed outside the club before being shot. Incredibly, Reynolds is OK despite being "shot twice, once in his left arm and once in the back of his head," per 9News and court documents.
The Broncos placed Reynolds on injured reserve this week due to a finger injury. He'll be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks. So far this season, he's tallied 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Reynolds was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. The San Antonio native played four seasons with the Rams before signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. The Titans released Reynolds midway through his first season with the team but the Detroit Lions quickly scooped him up. He ended up playing the next two years in the Motor City before signing with Denver this past offseason.
In his NFL career, Reynolds has started 54 of 112 regular-season games while posting 232 catches for 3,116 yards and 20 touchdowns.
During his three seasons at Texas A&M, Reynolds tallied 164 grabs for 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns.
