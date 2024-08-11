Texas A&M Women's Basketball Coach Joni Taylor Has Golden Moment in Paris
Texas A&M Aggies women's basketball coach Joni Taylor is coming home as an Olympic champion.
Taylor might not be coming home with a Gold Medal as coaches do not receive medals. However, she is an Olympic champion nonetheless.
The United States defeated France 67-66 to cap off an undefeated 6-0 run through the games. Taylor, an assistant coach on the team, helped Team USA win its eighth straight gold medal.
A'ja Wilson scored 21 points in leading the United States to the victory. They were trailing France in the third quarter but went on impressive scoring runs to come back and win on the host country's home court. The loss for France marked the second day in a row they lost a Gold Medal game to the United States, as the men defeated the French 98-87 on Saturday.
The team has not lost in its last 60 games, an incredible feat. France, down by three with the ball, almost tied the game at the buzzer. Gabby Williams from Connecticut threw up a prayer which was answered. However, her foot was on the three-point line and only counted for two points.
Taylor was one of two college coaches on Cheryl Reeve's staff, with Kara Lawson from Duke being the other.
This was not Taylor's first foray with the national team. She has had several coaching stints with different U.S. teams in different age categories. The last tournament she coached in occurred in 2022 when the women won the FIBA World Cup.
Taylor is not the school's only Olympic champion. Texas A&M won two gold medals in Paris as Bryce Deadmon and Shamier Little both were part of their respective 4x100 relay teams that took top honors.
Taylor is coming off of her second season at the helm of the Texas A&M women's program. She coached the team to the NCAA Tournament last season. The Aggies had gone three years without making an appearance in the tournament.