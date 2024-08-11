Former Texas A&M DT Signs New NFL Contract
Former Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Jayden Peevy is beginning his next chapter in the NFL in a familiar place.
The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday that they've signed Peevy to a one-year, $795,000 contract, adding depth to a defense that surprisingly allowed the fourth-fewest yards per game (293.3) last season despite the team finishing with the team's worst record.
Peevy spent last season on Carolina's practice squad, making this a reunion of sorts. He had signed a reserve/future contract with the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, potentially teaming him up with former Texas A&M star Myles Garrett, but the Browns waived Peevy in June.
Peevy played five seasons in College Station before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed with the Tennessee Titans in May 2022 but was waived and signed multiple times before joining Carolina's practice squad in Oct. 2023. He played in two regular-season games for Tennessee, registering 31 defensive snaps.
As an Aggie, Peevy did a little bit of everything. The Bellaire, Texas native posted 143 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven passes defended and one interception. One of the best games of his collegiate career came during the 2020 season in a 28-14 win over Mississippi State, as Peevy finished with five total tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries.
The Panthers lost their first preseason game to the New England Patriots on Thursday, 17-3. Now that he's signed, Peevy could make an appearance for Carolina in its second preseason game against the New York Jets on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.