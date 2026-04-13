It's safe to say it is pretty darn difficult to be an "everything school." From having to put your hands in one cookie jar while having another in a dozen more, across the board dominance is a feat that few rarely achieve. But for Texas A&M, the week it just had could classify as a win on the path of reaching that elusive "everything school" title.

Through the seven-day week, the Aggies scored massive sweeps over Southeastern Conference rivals in the diamond sports, got themselves a massive portal commitment for basketball as well as continuing their control over the SEC in women's tennis

There's some big things to unpack here, so let's dive straight into what is a fantastic spring campaign for the Maroon and White.

What a weekend for Texas A&M 👍



▪️Baseball sweeps No. 2 Texas 🧹

▪️Softball sweeps Ole Miss 🧹

▪️Women’s Tennis wins their 5th consecutive SEC Regular Season Title

▪️Bucky McMillan and A&M basketball land PJ Haggerty, a top 5 player in the portal https://t.co/n3cNpFU0xd — Luke Evangelist (@lukeevangelist_) April 13, 2026

Diamond Dominance

Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell 13 slides into third as The LSU Tigers take on Texas A & M. Sunday, May 5, 2024. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

If there was anyone betting against any of A&M's diamond sports teams this weekend, they surely lost plenty of money. Starting off with the highly-anticipated return of former head coach Jim Schlossnagle to Olsen Field, the Aggies kept their emotions in the right places, belting 20 runs in two games off a pitching staff many considered to be the best in the conference.

Head coach Michael Earley and his unit secured the series sweep, as did head coach Trisha Ford and her softball squad. The Aggies went on the road to Oxford, Mississippi and took command over the Rebels from the get-go and returned home to Aggieland with a clean sweep. Baseball's heroics rose it 10 places in the D1 Baseball rankings, as it sits comfortably at No. 10.

What's with all the racket? SEC Champions, that's what.

SEC logo seen during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency in Hoover, Ala., Monday, July 19, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Sec Media Days | Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Many dynasties have woven their tales through the course of SEC history, especially those in the confernce for so long. The Aggies, however, have been in less than two decades and have already made their tear through women's tennis.

Mia Kupres and the rest of the A&M rackets made their mark this season by securing their fifth straight regular season SEC title as the conference runs through Aggieland time and time again as the program further situates itself as one of the best in the country.

Bucky's big day

Kansas State Wildcats guard PJ Haggerty (4) drives the ball against Kansas Jayhawks during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To the shock of many, including Aggie fans, former Kansas State guard PJ Haggerty committed to join head coach Bucky McMillan for what is most likely his last year of college basketball. The former Big 12 star was a top-five player in the portal, and elected to bring his talents to College Station despite having plenty of other offers to more established programs.

The commitment gives the Aggies and McMillan a Day 1 starter for next season and a major contributor that will work perfectly in the latter's style of play. But no matter what way you put it, A&M just had one successful week that could make the difference for the future for all of these programs.

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