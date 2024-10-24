Texas A&M Baseball Transfer Wyatt Henseler Has High Hopes: 'This Place Is Special!'
Over the offseason, first-year Texas A&M Aggies baseball head coach Michael Earley made some professional-level pickups in both recruits and in the transfer portal.
One of those pickups was Penn third baseman Wyatt Henseler, who is the reigning and unanimous Ivy League Player of the Year. He set the Ivy League home run record in 2024 with 22 homers.
And even better? Henseler seems to be fitting right in at Aggieland.
"It was awesome to see the support that this place has already had for me and you know seeing a little bit of that already has been awesome, so this place is special," Henseler said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
"There's a lot of new guys, I know that like, half the team is new but I think there was already a culture here pretty well established to welcoming a pretty close-knit group of guys, so it was pretty easy to feel right at home right away."
However, Henseler's decision to finish his career out in College Station wasn't entirely his own, as he did have some enticement from an Aggie recently taken in this year's MLB Draft that also played at Penn.
"Yeah, Jackson (Appel) and I were really close at Penn, so that definitely played a part of it," Henseler said. "Three years ago, we played here, and I loved playing here, so it's kind of cool to see my college experience come full circle."
With switch hitter Braden Montgomery also being shipped off to the major leagues, Henseler's power bat is just the replacement that Earley is hoping for as the Aggies look to make a return to Omaha in 2025.
