Texas A&M Basketball Lands Commitment from 4-Star Forward
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball program has landed its second commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.
Per an announcement via livestream with On3 Thursday night, four-star forward Jasir Rencher announced that he's committed to Texas A&M. He chose the Aggies over a group of four other finalists that included LSU, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Washington. He officially visited College Station in Oct. 2023 and also took OVs to Washington and LSU.
Rencher now joins four-star guard Jeremiah Green as the only other commit for the Aggies in the 2025 class. Green announced his decision on Sept. 22.
A product of Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco, he told On3 that Texas A&M and one other unnamed program stood out to him among the rest.
"Choosing a school was by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” Rencher told On3. "I was really down to 2 schools that both fit me really well on and off the court. But I chose Texas A&M because they were recruiting me for a long time. It’s a beautiful campus. They’re about their players. And like I said before they fit me on and off the court.”
He received other offers from programs like BYU, Minnesota, Illinois, California, UNLV, Mississippi State and Utah among many more.
Rencher, who stands 6-5, 195 pounds, is the No. 81 overall player and No. 9 in California in 247Sports' player rankings.
According to 247's scouting report, Rencher has "a growing skill-set."
"Rencher is strong, physical, and athletic with good perimeter size at 6-foot-5 and a mature frame," 247Sports' Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote. "He plays hard and competes on both ends of the floor. He's best described as a wing at this point, but has a growing skill-set and is trending towards being a multi-positional big guard of sorts."
The Aggies will tip-off the 2024-25 season against UCF in Orlando on Monday. Nov. 4.