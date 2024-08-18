Texas A&M Basketball Targeting Former TCU Forward in Transfer Portal
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball is reportedly looking to make a late-offseason addition to the roster via the transfer portal.
Per reports from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Aggies are targeting former Coastal Carolina forward Kevin Easley Jr. The Indianapolis native is entering his sixth year of college and would be joining the fifth team of his career once he announces his decision.
Easley Jr. is also receiving interest from Texas Tech, Colorado, Hawaii, Pacific, Siena and VCU, per Rothstein's report.
Easley Jr. started off his collegiate career at Chattanooga in 2018 before playing one season for TCU during the 2019-20 campaign. After playing in 26 games and making 13 starts for the Horned Frogs, he transferred to Duquesne in 2021.
He then transferred to Coastal Carolina after two seasons at Duquesne. Last season, Easley Jr. averaged 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 29 games for CCU.
Easley Jr.'s best season came during his only year at Chattanooga. He posted career-high marks in points (14.2) and rebounds (6.7) while starting 28 of 29 games. He reached double figures in scoring in all but seven contests.
During the 2020-21 season with TCU, Easley Jr. faced off against the Aggies in a 73-55 win for the Frogs in Forth Worth. He finished the game with six points and three rebounds while playing 18 minutes as a starter.
Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams and staff have already put together a talented transfer class. Adding Easley Jr. would bring additional size and experience to the frontcourt. The Aggies landed portal commitments from SMU's Zhuric Phelps,Minnesota'a Pharrel Payne and Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher this offseason.
The Aggies will begin the regular season on Monday, Nov. 4 at UCF.