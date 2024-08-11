Texas A&M Basketball Secures Official Visit With 4-Star Recruit
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball has yet to land a commitment for the 2025 recruiting class but coach Buzz Williams and staff are making sure it doesn't stay that way for long.
Per reports from Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, the Aggies have secured an official visit with talented four-star power forward Sebastian WIlliams-Adams. The Houston native and St. John's High School product is the No. 3 overall player in the state and 33rd in the nation, per 247's player rankings.
Williams-Adams will visit College Station starting on Friday, Aug. 30, which will mark the first of other notable OVs he has schedueld with some elite programs. He'll also be making visits to Auburn (Sept. 6), Kansas (Sept. 13), Purdue (Sept. 20), SMU (Sept. 27) and Oklahoma State (Oct. 4). Per Jenkins' report, Williams-Adams will also be visiting the Baylor Bears at some point during the basketball season.
Williams-Adams has also received offers from programs like Alabama, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Kansas State and many more.
Though the 2025 class remains a work in progress, the Aggies have put together a talented recruiting class headed into next season from both the transfer portal and the high school ranks. Earlier this offseason, Texas A&M landed portal commitments from SMU's Zhuric Phelps, Minnesota'a Pharrel Payne and Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher. Williams and co. also secured signatures from four-star guard Andre Mills and three-star George Turkson. Three-star forward Chris McDermott committed to A&M on April 30 but has yet to officially sign.
The Aggies will begin the regular season on Monday, Nov. 4 at UCF.