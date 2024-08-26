Texas A&M DB Out for First Half vs. Notre Dame
The Texas A&M Aggies will be without a key member of the secondary for the first half of Saturday's season opener against No. 7 Notre Dame at Kyle Field.
As Carter Karels of GigEm247 pointed out Monday, A&M defensive back Jaydon Hill will sit on the sidelines for the first 30 minutes of game action due to a targeting penalty that he picked up against Florida State last season while with the Florida Gators.
The punishment has followed him from Gainsville to College Station and from 2023 to 2024. Hill picked up the targeting penalty after delivering a hard hit to the upper body of former Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who transferred to Southern Miss earlier this offseason.
The hit knocked Rodemaker out of the game late in the fourth quarter and forced third-string freshman Brock Glenn into action. Hill was ejected from the game, which ended his season since Florida went 5-7 and missed out on bowl eligibility.
Here's a look at the play:
In the first tentative depth chart released Monday, Hill is listed as the co-starter at nickel cornerback with Tyreek Chappell. Hill could eventually step into the role as a full-time starter as the season progresses, but will have to watch Chappell in the first half on Saturday.
In four seasons at Florida, Hill posted 88 total tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, 15 pass breakups and one touchdown. Both of his career interceptions -- one of which was a 49-yard pick-six -- came in a 24-17 win over Missouri during the 2022 season.
No. 20 Texas A&M and No. 7 Notre Dame will kick off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.