Texas A&M Football 2024 Depth Chart Prediction: Defense
The 2024 installment of the "Wrecking Crew" defense looks as dominant as ever, even with some new faces in the scheme.
The Texas A&M Aggies made some headlines over the offseason by bringing some big defensive names to College Station, one of them being Bryan-College Station native Nic Scourton, an edge rusher who led the Big Ten conference with 10 sacks last season with Purdue.
And with Taurean York manning the linebackers in Edgerrin Cooper's promotion to the pros, the backers still seem to be in good hands.
The Aggies led the SEC last year in sacks with 42 and finished second with 99 tackles for loss.
After the offensive projections, how will Mike Elko and Jay Bateman's defense look this season as the Aggies aim to secure a CFP berth? Here is how Texas A&M Aggies on SI thinks the defense will look this season:
Edge
Left Defensive End
1. Nic Scourton
2. Malick Sylla
3. Rylan Kennedy
Right Defensive End
1. Shemar Stewart
2. Cashius Howell
3. Josh Celiscar
The Aggies added a pair of sack masters over the offseason in Scourton and Bowling Green's Cashius Howell. Combine that with Shemar Stewart's playing motor and you have what could be the feared pass rushing squad in the SEC.
Interior Defensive Line
Defensive Tackle
1. Shemar Turner
2. Rodas Johnson
3. Jadon Scarlett
Nose Tackle
1. Albert Regis
2. DJ Hicks
3. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
Shemar Turner is projected to have quite the senior year in Aggieland, as the DeSoto native has been named to several preseason watch lists for countless awards. Turner accounted for six sacks and a pair of forced fumbles last year, and DJ Hicks also accounted for a sack as a part of the SEC-leading 42 that the Aggies produced in 2023. Opposing quarterbacks, you've been warned.
Linebacker
MIKE Linebacker
1. Taurean York
2. Scooby Williams
3. Martrell Harris Jr.
WILL Linebacker
1. Daymion Sanford
2. Solomon DeShields
3. Tristan Jernigan
Taurean York was part of a one-two punch with Edgerrin Cooper that terrorized opposing running backs last year, in a run defense that only allowed 108.8 rushing yards per game. York also added three sacks and forced a fumble last year. And he's only going into his sophomore season. Even without Cooper, who produced eight sacks last year, talent like Scooby Williams and Solomon DeShields keep the Aggie linebackers in good hands.
Cornerbacks
Left Corner
1. Will Lee III
2. Jayvon Thomas
3. Donovan Saunders
Right Corner
1. Dezz Ricks
2. BJ Mayes
The Aggies also were able to score big with transfers in the secondary last season, adding Will Lee III from Kansas State, and Dezz Ricks from the Alabama Crimson Tide. It might take some time for the new faces to grow chemistry on the field during gametime, but don't expect them to take long.
Safeties
Free Safety
1. Bryce Anderson
2. Marcus Ratcliffe
3. Jarred Kerr
Strong Safety
1. Trey Jones III
2. Dalton Brooks
3. Myles Davis
Nickelback
1. Tyreek Chappell
2. Jaydon Hill
3. Bravion Rogers
Bryce Anderson and Tyreek Chappell should sound like familiar names that are returning to the Aggie secondary this season that looks to fill the shoes that Demani Richardson filled. Anderson and Chappell each recorded an interception last year and combined for 75 total tackles on 11 passes defended. In a unique defense that will see Chappell move to a nickelback role full-time, it will be exciting to see what other tricks Mike Elko and Jay Bateman have up their sleeves.