Texas A&M Aggies Edge Nic Scourton Named to Multiple Preseason All-American Teams

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Nic Scourton keeps reeling in the preseason accolades.

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Nic Scourton (5) and Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Mo Omonode (92) during the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Nic Scourton (5) and Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Mo Omonode (92) during the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Texas A&M Aggies have had a handful of players earn preseason accolades ahead of the first season under new head coach Mike Elko.

But perhaps no player on the roster has drawn as much attention as defensive end and edge rusher Nic Scourton, who transferred from Purdue to Texas A&M this past spring.

On Wednesday, that continued to be the case, with Scourton being named to the preseason ESPN and Sporting News All-America First Teams.

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Nic Scourton (5) tackles Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) during the NCAA football game, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Wisconsin Badgers won 38-17. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Scourton is back home after transferring from Purdue," ESPN wrote. 'He’s from nearby Bryan, Texas, and was a big score for new Aggies coach Mike Elko in the transfer portal after leading the Big Ten with 10 sacks last season. The 6-4, 285-pound junior had 42 total quarterback pressures a year ago, and both Michigan and Ohio State had problems blocking him. Scourton’s deep array of pass-rush moves, according to Pro Football Focus, is the best in the country.”

Scourton had already earned spots on the Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Preseason Watch Lists and was named both Preseason All-SEC Second Team.

In his final season with the Boilermakers, Scourton finished with 15.5 tackles for loss and totaled 10 sacks, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.

In the Aggies' annual Maroon/White spring game in April, he gave fans a preview of that type of dominance picking up 2.5 sacks amid a downpour of rain to close out camp. He also finished with a team-leading five tackles, including 3.5 for loss.

"I think the sky's the limit, you know? Those guys are gonna make their plays, I'm gonna make mine, and I think that we're gonna help each other make more plays," Scourton said. "There's a lot of tension in those guys as well and the guys on the defensive line, and on the defense. If we can all work on getting better, we're gonna be very special this year."

Scourton will make his regular season Aggies debut in just over two weeks vs. Notre Dame in the season opener.

