Texas A&M Football Ranked in Preseason AP Poll
The Texas A&M Aggies are officially a Top 25 team headed into their regular-season opener against Notre Dame.
The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released Monday and the Aggies slotted in at No. 20. Texas A&M was joined by eight other SEC teams. In total, four teams in the preseason poll are on the Aggies' schedule, including Notre Dame at No. 7.
Here's the compelte top 25:
1. Georgia (46)
2. Ohio State (15)
3. Oregon (1)
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Penn State
9. Michigan
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12. Utah
13. LSU
14. Clemson
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Oklahoma State
18. Kansas State
19. Miami
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona
22. Kansas
23. USC
24. N.C. State
25. Iowa
The hiring of head coach Mike Elko has A&M trending upward in eyes of the voting committee. Last season, the Aggies started off as the 23rd-ranked team in the country under Jimbo Fisher but fell out and the rankings and never returned after a 48-33 loss to Miami in Week 2.
This now marks six straight seasons that Texas A&M has been ranked in the preseason poll. The Aggies went a four-season stretch from 2015-18 without being a Top 25 team to begin the season.
Of course, these rankings likely mean little to Elko and co. The only number that matters is that final College Football Playoff ranking, and the Aggies have a chance to secure a major resume-building win on Saturday. Aug. 31 when they host the Fighting Irish at Kyle Field.