Texas A&M Football Ranked in Preseason AP Poll

The Texas A&M Aggies are a Top 25 team headed into the regular season.

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) looks to throw the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
/ Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies are officially a Top 25 team headed into their regular-season opener against Notre Dame.

The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released Monday and the Aggies slotted in at No. 20. Texas A&M was joined by eight other SEC teams. In total, four teams in the preseason poll are on the Aggies' schedule, including Notre Dame at No. 7.

Jul 18, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

Here's the compelte top 25:

1. Georgia (46)

2. Ohio State (15)

3. Oregon (1)

4. Texas

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Penn State

9. Michigan

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. Utah

13. LSU

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Oklahoma State

18. Kansas State

19. Miami

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. Kansas

23. USC

24. N.C. State

25. Iowa

The hiring of head coach Mike Elko has A&M trending upward in eyes of the voting committee. Last season, the Aggies started off as the 23rd-ranked team in the country under Jimbo Fisher but fell out and the rankings and never returned after a 48-33 loss to Miami in Week 2.

This now marks six straight seasons that Texas A&M has been ranked in the preseason poll. The Aggies went a four-season stretch from 2015-18 without being a Top 25 team to begin the season.

Of course, these rankings likely mean little to Elko and co. The only number that matters is that final College Football Playoff ranking, and the Aggies have a chance to secure a major resume-building win on Saturday. Aug. 31 when they host the Fighting Irish at Kyle Field.

