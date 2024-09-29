Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss' Mid-Game Shoe Change Led to Big Finish
The Texas A&M Aggies were able to yet again down their Southwest Classic rival Arkansas for one final time inside AT&T Stadium, as the run game and defensive line showing up when it mattered most in the 21-17 victory.
Junior running back Le'Veon Moss was a big part of that fourth quarter rally, as he ran for 90 yards alone in the fourth quarter, including a 30-yard run where he drew a facemask call and got 15 more yards on the end of the play.
And right before that fourth quarter, Moss stuck to a little bit of superstition to go along with his performance, sporting some matte green cleats as opposed to the white ones he had on earlier in the game.
"I feel like I play better when I'm different from everyone out there. I had the white ones on at the beginning of the game, but then I changed them out mid-quarter," Moss said in his postgame interview. "That's really how I express myself through my cleats, changing colors and stuff."
Moss, ever the on-field leader, said his fourth quarter breakout was just his way of supporting the team.
"I just want to be a leader. I want to show that I can do what I need to do and support my team," Moss said.
Moss highlighted Mike Elko's push to change the culture and mindset in the Aggie football team and Moss could sense the game in the team's fifth game under Elko, saying he could sense a more positive environment, even during crunch time in the fourth quarter.
"We're playing more together. He built the culture of brotherhood, you know? Play for the man next to you," Moss said. "Everyone was uplifting everyone to keep their head up, so it's just a brotherhood that we stand strong with each other."
The junior back from Baton Rouge said that he knew when they scored early in the fourth quarter that that's all would having to do, citing confidence and trust in the players on the other side of the ball.
"There wasn't no nerves or nothing. I knew my defense was going to get the stop and we were gonna run the clock out," Moss said. "We play to score the ball, they play to stop the ball, so it all works together."
It didn't seem that the game being held in AT&T Stadium for the final time really phased Moss or anyone on the Aggies at any point during the game. They had a simple goal in mind: win.
"The focus was just bringing that trophy back on the plane with us, really," Moss said. "We knew what we were gonna do. We were gonna win, and we were gonna finish this game the right way."
Moss and the Aggies will now await the Missouri Tigers at College Station this Saturday, who will be fresh off of a bye week.