No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Game Updates
For what is set to be the final time inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2024 rendition of the "Southwest Classic."
The Aggies are 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in SEC conference play after a big road win against Florida two weeks ago, which found Texas A&M back in the AP and Coaches' Top 25 Polls. Their survival in a close game last week against the Bowling Green Falcons saw them climb up one spot to 24.
The Aggies have been riding on the success of redshirted freshman Marcel Reed, and it looks like he will be under center for the Aggies again in Arlington.
Reed was still solid last week against Bowling Green after his remarkable debut against the Gators, throwing two touchdowns and leading the Maroon and White with 91 rushing yards.
The Aggies face a little more of a challenge in this year's Classic, as the Razorbacks are also 3-1 and defeated the Auburn Tigers last week to open up their SEC slate. Taylen Green has been nothing short of impressive, and the Aggie run defense needs to gather some consistency quickly if they're going to take home win number 12 in the last 13 Southwest Classic games.
Will the Aggies continue their dominance in the rivalry? Or will the Razorbacks take the trophy home to Fayetteville?
Kickoff is at 2:30, and we will be right here with live updates as the action unfolds for one final time inside "Jerry World."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Aggies win the coin toss and defer to the second half. The Razorbacks will receive the opening kick.
FIRST QUARTER
Nic Scourton starts the game strong with a sack, but Arkansas quickly finds themselves on the board.
TOUCHDOWN, Arkansas: Taylen Green finds Isaac Teslaa for a 75-yard TD.
Razorbacks 7, Aggies 0
change of possession
The Aggies are unable to answer as they go three-and-out.
change of possession
The Aggies pressure Taylen Green into his own three-and-out.
change of possession
Le'Veon Moss gets a first down, and it leads to a big A&M scoring play of their own.
TOUCHDOWN, Texas A&M: Noah Thomas leaves the Arkansas defense in his dust as he goes 58 yards for a touchdown. Bond's extra point is good.
Aggies 7, Razorbacks 7
change of possession
A big hit on Taylen Green by Jaydon Hill seemingly brings up fourth down and 15, but Arkansas fakes the punt and scores the first down, setting up another score by the Pigs.
TOUCHDOWN, Arkansas: Ja'Quinden Jackson finds the edge and runs it in from eight yards. Extra point is good.
Razorbacks 14, Aggies 7